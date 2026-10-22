The Power of Communication in EdTech Leadership

David Sarnik, Director of Educational Technology at Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia, approaches educational technology through a lens shaped by service, leadership, and a commitment to meaningful learning experiences.

His path into the field began during nine years in the United States Navy, where he worked in intelligence and led training initiatives. Those experiences introduced him to the connection between technology and education.

Sarnik’s career demonstrates how technical expertise becomes more impactful when paired with communication and support for institutional goals.

Creating Technology around Learner Needs

At Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia, Sarnik leads a technology function that supports infrastructure, classroom systems, digital tools, and the broader educational experience. His focus is not simply introducing new technology but ensuring every solution improves the student journey. “We need to remove technology as an obstacle while still providing technology as a tool,” Sarnik explains.

Under his direction, the department has worked to simplify access to learning resources by recording classes, improving availability of materials, and reducing complexity in digital systems. A major effort involved streamlining student access through single sign-on solutions, reducing the burden of managing multiple credentials.

Evaluating Innovation with Purpose

As educational technology continues to evolve, Sarnik believes adoption decisions must be guided by purpose rather than excitement alone. His approach to artificial intelligence reflects this philosophy. Instead of rushing to implement AI tools, the institution created opportunities for students and faculty to engage with the technology gradually and comfortably.

Sarnik emphasizes that new tools must enhance teaching and learning while protecting security and maintaining a positive user experience. Faculty collaboration remains essential, as successful initiatives require understanding concerns and demonstrating practical value.

Leadership Rooted in Trust and Communication

Sarnik’s leadership philosophy is influenced by principles developed during his military experience. He describes his approach through competence, communication, and care. Building trust requires demonstrating technical knowledge, translating complex concepts into understandable ideas, and recognizing challenges faced by colleagues across the organization.

“ Being well rounded and having a wide enough competency set allows leaders to speak intelligently with people about all sorts of technology. ”

This philosophy guides his partnerships with faculty, administrators, and other departments. When implementing major projects, such as upgrading audiovisual systems for simulation labs and classrooms, Sarnik prioritizes collaboration. By listening to concerns, he builds support for initiatives that benefit the institution.

Preparing for the Future of Medical Education

Looking ahead, Sarnik sees artificial intelligence and virtualized learning environments as major forces shaping higher education. In medical education, advanced simulation technologies could create increasingly realistic environments where students receive immediate feedback and practice responding to complex scenarios before entering clinical settings.

His vision reflects the role educational technology can play in preparing future healthcare professionals.

Advice for Emerging Educational Technology Leaders

For professionals entering educational technology, Sarnik recommends developing broad knowledge across multiple technology areas. While specialization remains valuable, leaders must understand enough of different disciplines to communicate effectively with teams, vendors, and stakeholders.

“Being well rounded and having a wide enough competency set allows leaders to speak intelligently with people about all sorts of technology,” Sarnik says. He believes communication skills are especially important because educational technology leaders often work with individuals who are not technology professionals.

Sarnik’s journey from traditional IT roles to educational technology leadership highlights the importance of adaptability, empathy, and communication. His work shows that successful technology leadership is not only about managing systems but also about creating opportunities for people to learn, grow, and succeed.

Through his work, Sarnik demonstrates that educational technology leadership requires more than technical knowledge. It requires vision, patience, and the ability to connect people with solutions that improve learning outcomes while supporting the evolving needs of higher education institutions in an increasingly digital academic.