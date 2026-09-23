Matt Dyck Flexible Education Advocate Flexible Education Advocate

Matt Dyck is the Associate Director of Student Engagement and Experience (online) at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada.

He has 15 years of experience in online and open-based educational offerings. He is passionate about how open pedagogy and emerging technologies can support learners of diverse backgrounds in asynchronous virtual educational settings.

I have always enjoyed the question, 'What do you do for a living?' Sit down, my friend, while I tell a tale of the wonders of supporting virtual asynchronous education! Blank stares usually follow. Many people are still wondering what 'asynchronous' means. Is it a piece of technology, a pedagogy, or maybe some obscure internet meme reference? At my institution, Thompson Rivers University, we have provided online asynchronous learning options for decades. Our learners are typically older and have taken complicated pathways to this moment of finally pursuing education. We are that option for educational goals when other options aren’t feasible. However, one challenge of asynchronous learning opportunities is getting students to engage with the institution, as they are typically busy and studying on alternative schedules. My team is tasked with this challenge, and I’d like to share some of what we are doing.

At its core, asynchronous education flips the script on traditional education models. Instead of adhering to fixed schedules and synchronous class sessions, students have the freedom to access (typically online) course materials, lectures, and assignments at their own pace and convenience, starting courses at any time throughout the year (course registration is possible 365 days per year). This flexibility is particularly invaluable for individuals juggling work, family responsibilities, or other commitments, allowing them to pursue education on their terms without compromising other aspects of their lives. While the convenience and flexibility of online education are undeniable, many educators and students alike have expressed concerns about the loss of the sense of engagement and community that traditionally occurs in face-to-face environments. So, how do we bridge this gap and build a sense of connection and community in the virtual classroom?

"Establishing spaces for virtual connection and collaboration is essential for building a sense of community in asynchronous settings."

First and foremost, fostering a sense of engagement and community in the online environment requires intentional effort and thoughtful design. Educators must recognize the unique challenges of online learning and proactively implement strategies to promote student interaction and collaboration. We need to create engaging virtual options while respecting learner’s personal lives and schedules. Many of our students work 40 hours per week, raise children, and squeeze in their studies at night or on the weekends. We also have many students with disabilities, as our flexible models can provide accessibility that might not have traditionally been possible.

Technologically speaking, incorporating interactive elements into online courses can enhance engagement and create a more dynamic learning experience. From videos and podcasts to interactive quizzes and virtual simulations, leveraging a variety of digital tools and resources can help capture students' interest and foster active participation in the online classroom. My team has been researching how new artificial intelligence tools are going to intersect with this work. For example, Sora AI, a generative text-to-video tool (which is truly amazing if you haven't seen it yet), has the potential for bespoke media for individual students at scale. Turing-test-worthy chatbots are also something we are utilizing to create 24/7 support for students. We will need to, however, be thoughtful in this work to make sure we consider students' ethical and privacy concerns. We have been exploring open-source AI projects to see if we can maintain ownership of our work. It will be a delicate balancing act but fascinating, nonetheless.

Establishing spaces for virtual connection and collaboration is essential for building a sense of community in asynchronous settings. One strategy we have used is to offer synchronous-based engagement opportunities on schedules that work for students. As an example, we recently launched our ‘Out in the Open’ digital commons with monthly drop-in virtual orientation sessions. We will meet you live on a schedule that works for you. We also fill our calendar with engagement events on a wide range of topics (from career tips to technology lectures). This has created opportunities for connections between students and the university. The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Finally, recognizing and celebrating the achievements and contributions of students is essential for building an engaging and inclusive online learning community. In asynchronous environments, it can be easy for students to feel like they are invisible (literally and figuratively). In our digital commons space, we launched something called ‘Interlink.’ This is a virtual celebration of the learners we support. Students provide pictures, biographies and their ‘words of wisdom’ for those starting on their educational journey. We have found this initiative to be incredibly successful in humanizing the students who aren't seen every day while also providing an opportunity to publicly celebrate their stories of success. We also took the extra step of using Creative Commons licensing so students can own their stories while still sharing them.

In conclusion, many educators are concerned that asynchronous learning options are doomed to having poor student engagement. However, I am here to tell you that by implementing thoughtful strategies, leveraging digital tools, and creating dynamic virtual spaces for students to still connect and celebrate, we can create vibrant and inclusive online learning environments where students feel connected, supported, and empowered to succeed.