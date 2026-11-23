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Corey Shannon Campus Belonging Advocate Campus Belonging Advocate Help Students Feel They Are Part of It

The leading challenge for first-year students is developing a genuine sense of belonging at their institution. Belonging acts as an extension of Dr. Laurie Schreiner's “Social Connectedness” factor from her Thriving Student Framework, which describes that a student’s involvement in healthy relationships, on or off campus are key to thriving at an institution. In a hyper-connected, curated social media landscape, incoming students crave authentic connection while constantly comparing their experiences to idealized digital feeds. A sense of belonging, defined as a subjective experience of being included and accepted, requires more than increased association with the institution. Research shows that positive measures of social connectedness through intentional experiences with peers, faculty and staff fosters identity and psychological safety within the institution. Belonging in the first year is fostered through intentional and sustained social connections with these groups, which build a strong foundation for students to rely on as they determine a path toward deeper belonging.

Institutions can better foster a sense of belonging among first-year students by attending to the needs and desires of each class. Considering the following questions can help institutions design high-impact interventions to increase first-year students' social connections:

• What environments and experiences cultivate organic connection?

• What key points in the semester need to be bolstered by a “community-building” approach to increase engagement in other aspects of the student’s experience?

• What central campus individuals do first-year students need to be connected to?

• Do those answers change based on the type of student demographic being considered?

Gathering feedback regarding programs early and often will create an iterative process yielding programmatic changes connected directly to students' experiences. Whether that be feedback forms, hiring a committee of first-year students to speak directly into programming, or interviewing campus partners to discern what is working with first-years, understanding the class's personality and needs is critical in knowing how to serve them well.

Move from Reaction to Proactive Support

Student success teams can leverage technology to break down institutional silos and assemble a comprehensive picture of the student experience. By synthesizing data points, such as faculty feedback from first-year seminars, notes from academic success coaches and activity trends on student engagement platforms, teams can move from reactive triage to targeted, proactive support.

Student engagement platforms are essential here. By monitoring participation rates, identifying which events resonate (and which don’t), and tracking involvement outside the classroom, institutions can spot disengagement early and deliver timely, personalized outreach before a student falls through the cracks.

Belonging Begins Before Campus Arrival

Helping build a strong sense of belonging begins far before students set foot on campus. The way in which both student and academic affairs teams are proactively partnering with Admissions teams to create a smooth transition from “admitted” to “enrolled’ students plays a major role in the rate of development of students' sense of belonging.

“Belonging acts as an extension of Dr. Laurie Schreiner's “Social Connectedness” factor from her Thriving Student Framework, which describes that a student’s involvement in healthy relationships, on or off campus are key to thriving at an institution.”

Intentional communication strategies that lead students both to and from their orientation experience develop a sense of trust in the institution's competence and capability. This increased trust fosters a willingness to participate in orientation with a positive perspective, which can yield further trust in the institution’s ability to provide a meaningful return on their investment in tuition.

Strategic communications, furthermore, help prepare students for their future experiences, decreasing anxiety amid their significant transition and opening them to positive connections that contribute to their sense of belonging. Deepening belonging relies on real connections, which should be woven into the students' onboarding experience, both virtually and in-person, providing opportunities for students to develop relationships with peers, faculty, and staff before they set foot on campus for their first semester.

Be Interruptible, Then Listen First

We often design meticulous programs, but students are navigating pivotal developmental transitions and real-life unpredictability that require presence and proactivity in the roles we serve. It is key to remember that the primary mission in our work is for the sake of students' holistic development and well-being. Allowing ourselves to be interrupted by the unexpected circumstances in our students' lives cultivates a presentness that goes far beyond the number of programs we put on for them and will remain with them long after graduation.

On a more practical programmatic note; Listen first, then plan. Pausing to consult student voices, review industry research, or study benchmark programs allows us to build strategic initiatives and programs that are informed, rather than guessing at what will support student success.

Wisdom from Experience

Find Your Why - Working in higher education can be deeply rewarding and simultaneously emotionally and mentally demanding. If you have not defined why you want to do the work in the first place - whether connected to your own collegiate journey, your core values, your faith, or a calling to serve - burnout will approach quickly. Knowing your "why" is what keeps you grounded when institutional challenges mount, roles change, and serving students feels heavier than before.

Find your wonder: It is said that “you cannot pour from an empty cup.” Walking alongside students through complex personal challenges and systemic barriers takes a toll. Cultivate passions, relationships, and habits outside of work that restore you and help you find wonder in the world. That balance is the key to building a resilient, long-lasting career in higher education.