AI in Business Operations: From Emerging Technology to Everyday Tool

A featured contribution from Leadership Perspectives: a curated forum reserved for leaders nominated by our subscribers and vetted by the Education Technology Insights Advisory Board.

Heidi Braun Workforce AI Strategist

Artificial intelligence has quickly moved from an emerging technology to a practical business tool. Today, organizations of all sizes are exploring AI to improve productivity, streamline operations, strengthen decision-making and provide better experiences for customers and employees. The real opportunity, however, is not simply adopting AI. It is determining where AI can create meaningful value while keeping people at the center of the operation.

Improving Efficiency and Productivity

One of the most immediate applications of AI is the automation of routine administrative work. Employees can use AI to draft correspondence, summarize meetings and documents, organize information, analyze data, create reports and develop initial versions of presentations or training materials.

This does not necessarily mean replacing employees. Instead, AI can reduce the amount of time workers spend on repetitive tasks and allow them to focus on activities requiring judgment, communication, creativity, problem-solving and relationship building. For many organizations, the greatest benefit may be giving employees more capacity to perform higher-value work.

Turning Information into Better Decisions

AI is also changing how businesses use information. Organizations generate enormous amounts of data through sales, production, staffing, customer interactions, equipment, financial systems and other daily activities. AI tools can help identify patterns within this information and turn large amounts of data into useful insights.

Managers can use these insights to support workforce planning, inventory management, scheduling, forecasting, quality improvement and operational decision-making. AI does not eliminate the need for human judgment. Rather, it can provide leaders with additional information to make faster and more informed decisions.

Transforming Customer and Employee Experiences

Customer service is another area experiencing significant change. AI-powered systems can help answer common questions, organize customer inquiries, assist employees in locating information and provide support outside traditional business hours.

“The organizations that benefit most from AI will not simply acquire the newest tools. They will connect technology, workforce skills, operational processes and strategy.”

Similar technology can be used internally. Employees can use AI assistants to locate policies, summarize procedures, access organizational knowledge, prepare communications or receive assistance while completing complex tasks. When implemented effectively, AI can make information easier to access and help employees become productive more quickly.

Preparing the Workforce for an AI-Enabled Workplace

Perhaps the most important AI investment businesses can make is an investment in their people. Employees need more than access to new technology. They need opportunities to understand what AI can do, where it has limitations, how to evaluate its output and how to use it responsibly.

This creates an important role for workforce training and professional development. AI literacy, critical thinking, data awareness, cybersecurity, communication and ethical decision-making are becoming increasingly valuable skills across occupations, not just within technology departments.

Organizations also need clear expectations regarding privacy, intellectual property, confidential business information, accuracy, security and human oversight. AI-generated information should be reviewed rather than automatically accepted as correct.

The Competitive Advantage is More than Technology

The organizations that benefit most from AI will likely not be those that simply acquire the newest tools. They will be businesses that successfully connect technology, workforce skills, operational processes and organizational strategy.

AI should be viewed as a tool that enhances human capability rather than a strategy by itself. Businesses that begin with real operational challenges, train their employees, establish responsible use practices and measure results can use AI to create sustainable improvements.

The question for business leaders is rapidly changing from “Should we use AI?” to “Where can AI help our people and our organization perform better?” That shift represents one of the most important opportunities facing businesses today.

Why this approach works

• Business focused: Connects AI directly to productivity, operations, customers and workforce development.

• People centered: Positions AI as a complement to employee expertise rather than simply a replacement for workers.

• Balanced: Recognizes opportunities as well as privacy, security, accuracy and governance responsibilities.

• Accessible: Written for executives, managers, employees, educators and workforce development partners without relying on technical jargon.