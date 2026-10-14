Creating Stronger Schools through Better Operations

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Lana Nguyen Educational Stability Champion Educational Stability Champion Creating Consistency without Losing Flexibility

Consistency starts with being clear about what needs to be consistent and where schools need flexibility. Across multiple school sites, I focus on creating common procedures, tools, timelines and expectations so teams are not reinventing the process at each school. At the same time, every campus has different students, staff, facilities and day-to-day needs, so there has to be room to adjust.

I also believe a system is only effective if people understand how to use it. That means documenting processes, providing training, checking implementation and revisiting systems when they are not working as intended. The goal is not to create more procedures. It is to make the work clearer and easier to manage.

Developing Leaders who Anticipate and Solve

A strong operations leader should be able to do more than complete tasks. They need to understand priorities, anticipate problems, make decisions and lead their teams.

A large part of my role is helping school operations leaders move from asking, “What should I do?” to coming forward with, “Here are the options, and here is the best path forward.” That shift builds confidence and ownership.

Coaching also helps leaders understand the connection between their work and the larger goals of the school. When operations leaders can identify risks early, plan ahead and solve problems independently, principals and instructional leaders have more capacity to focus on teaching and learning.

Turning Operational Complexity into Clarity

School operations involve many moving pieces, including enrollment, attendance, facilities, safety, compliance, technology, finance and family support. The first step is making ownership clear.

“Strong operations create stability and remove barriers so teachers can focus on teaching, leaders can focus on their teams and students can focus on learning.”

For any major process, teams should know who owns it, what success looks like, when it needs to happen and how progress will be monitored. I use calendars, trackers, checklists, dashboards and standard procedures to make that information visible.

I also try to identify the few indicators that tell us whether we are on track rather than tracking everything. Good systems should help teams take action, not just collect information.

Balancing Systems, Resources and Student Needs

These priorities all contribute to creating a school environment where students and staff can be successful.

Compliance matters because schools have responsibilities to students, families and the community. Facilities and safety directly affect the learning environment. Financial systems help ensure resources are being used responsibly. The challenge is making sure these requirements do not become disconnected from the people they are intended to support.

When making operational decisions, I try to consider both the requirement and its impact. Strong operations mean meeting requirements while building processes that are clear, manageable and effective for the people responsible for carrying them out.

What Happens behind the Curtain Matters

I sometimes describe school operations as the “Wizard of Oz” of a school. So much happens behind the curtain that students, families and even staff may never see. When operations are working well, you often do not notice everything happening in the background. You simply experience a school that feels organized, safe, welcoming and ready for students.

Behind that experience are teams managing everything from enrollment and attendance to facilities, technology, safety, compliance and family communication. We are anticipating problems, coordinating resources and making sure the details are handled before they become disruptions.

That is what strong operations should do. It creates stability and removes barriers so teachers can focus on teaching, leaders can focus on their teams and students can focus on learning. We may be behind the curtain, but the work happening there has a direct impact on everything happening in front of it.