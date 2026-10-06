Rethinking the Role of the CIO

A featured contribution from Leadership Perspectives: a curated forum reserved for leaders nominated by our subscribers and vetted by the Education Technology Insights Advisory Board.

Miloš Topić Digital Transformation Leader

Miloš Topić is a technology and digital transformation leader with nearly three decades of experience across IT, operations, strategy and innovation. His experience spans diverse organizations and industries, with a focus on using digital capabilities strategically to create value for organizations and communities.

The Evolution of a Technology Leader

I started my career as a hands-on technician, plugging in cables and delivering computers. Over time, I worked across roles, industries and organizations, eventually moving into executive technology leadership. One of my biggest lessons is that who you report to matters. Great leaders teach, guide and inspire, especially early in your career.

I’ve learned to do my job well, demonstrate its value and then go above and beyond. When I see opportunities beyond my responsibilities where I can contribute, I raise my hand. I also listen, learn and try to give more than I take in every relationship. You’re playing the long game, thinking about five, 10 or 20 years, not just the next two weeks.

My understanding of the CIO role has evolved as well. Traditionally, technology leaders were order takers executing business decisions. Today, CIOs need to help shape strategy because technology is woven into every organization and can create opportunities to grow and succeed.

Putting AI to Practical Use

AI has been the hot topic for the last few years, but I don’t believe any technology should be adopted simply because it is popular.

We focus on practical problems. At our University, tens of thousands of applications arrive each year, which previously required nine full-time employees to manually review transcripts, paperwork and previously earned credits. We deployed an AI solution that now handles much of that work automatically. Accuracy improved from the low 70 percent range to the high 90s. One person checks flagged cases, while the other eight have moved into student recruitment and other front-line roles.

We’re doing the same with Prof. AI, which recently won a CIO 100 national award. Faculty can upload documents, PDFs and PowerPoints to create an AI avatar that helps students with questions and guidance around the clock.

Winning Trust in Times of Change

I’ve learned that when change affects people’s daily responsibilities, they want a chance to ask why, challenge decisions and contribute. So I bring people into projects early to vet ideas, processes, tools and technologies.

I also make a clear distinction between what is fixed and what can be shaped together. I establish decision-making authority and a timeframe for agreement before a final decision.

“Technology should augment, not replace, faculty, students and staff.”

Training also needs to happen before launch, giving people time to learn and practice. Communication should be proactive, repeated and delivered through multiple channels. One email to 4,000 faculty and staff isn’t enough. Use meetings, email, social media and FAQs to explain what’s changing, why and what it means.

Culture also determines whether people feel safe challenging decisions. I’ve spoken up when something didn’t seem right. For me, courage is tied to authenticity. Raise concerns professionally and say what needs to be said.

Where Technology Leadership Is Headed

The next three to five years will require CIOs and technology leaders to look closely at their university’s culture, appetite for change and willingness to be honest about what is and isn’t working. Some things may be delivering tremendous value and should be strengthened. Others may have made sense 20 years ago, but no longer provide the same value.

Leaders need to respectfully challenge the status quo. We shouldn’t simply accept existing metrics because they have become the norm. We should keep asking how we can improve outcomes for students.

Technology should augment, not replace, faculty, students and staff. It should reduce friction, increase flexibility, save time, provide information faster and expand access to support and services 24/7.

Building the Next Generation of Leaders

For professionals aspiring to become CIOs or CEOs, relationships are extremely important. But it matters just as much who knows you and what they know you for. Build strong relationships, do good work and become known as someone who delivers.

You have to be good at what you do before you can expect to move into a larger role. Do your job well, then look for ways to contribute beyond your responsibilities. The number one job of a leader is to create more leaders. Share what you know and look for ways to elevate the people around you.

Don’t step away from difficult projects because they might fail. Ask what you can do to help make them succeed. Know your strengths, build on them and keep taking on opportunities that stretch you.

Finally, be patient. Play the long game and work toward your goals every day. I call it “quality eight.” Put in eight quality hours, make your work count, help the people around you and then go home and live your life.