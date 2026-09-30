Building Trust, Security and Strategy Into K–12 Technology

Randy Sharp K–12 Technology Authority

From IT Infrastructure to Strategic Leadership

My approach to technology leadership has evolved from focusing primarily on infrastructure, systems and technical support to taking a broader view of how technology supports the district’s instructional and operational goals. In K–12 education, technology is not simply a collection of devices and systems. It is an essential part of how students learn, teachers work and administrators serve their communities. As district needs have grown, I have placed greater emphasis on communication, collaboration, strategic planning and developing a strong IT team. Leading technology effectively requires understanding the challenges faced by educators and staff, listening to their needs and translating those needs into practical technology solutions. It also requires building trust and ensuring that technology remains dependable, secure and accessible.

Modernization Driven by Purpose, Not Hype

My priorities are guided by reliability, security, instructional impact, sustainability and responsible stewardship of district resources. Modernization should solve real problems and provide measurable value rather than simply adopting the newest technology. I begin by evaluating the district’s existing infrastructure, identifying weaknesses and determining which improvements will have the greatest effect on students and staff. This includes considering network performance, wireless coverage, device management, scalability and the long-term cost of ownership. Communication with stakeholders is equally important. Infrastructure decisions affect classrooms, administrative offices and the daily work of thousands of people. A successful modernization effort requires coordination, careful planning and a clear understanding of how changes will affect the district. I also believe that investing in people is just as important as investing in equipment. A capable, collaborative IT team is essential to implementing and maintaining technology improvements over time.

Building Security into Digital Transformation

Digital transformation and cybersecurity must be addressed together. Introducing new technology without considering security, privacy and responsible use can create significant risks for a school district. My approach is to build security considerations into technology planning from the beginning rather than treating them as an afterthought. This includes evaluating access controls, network protections, device management, data security and the potential risks associated with new applications and services. Online safety also requires education and collaboration. Students, teachers, administrators and families all play a role in creating a safe digital environment. Technology leaders must work with district leadership and other stakeholders to establish appropriate policies, communicate expectations and encourage responsible technology use. The goal is not to eliminate technology risks entirely, which is unrealistic, but to reduce those risks through thoughtful planning, layered protections, ongoing education and a culture of accountability.

"Technology will continue to change, but the fundamental responsibility of a K–12 technology leader remains the same."

Preparing Schools for an AI-Driven Future

K–12 technology leaders should prepare for continued growth in artificial intelligence, cloud-based services, cybersecurity threats and data-informed decision-making. These developments will create opportunities to improve efficiency, personalize learning and support educators, but they will also require careful oversight. Artificial intelligence deserves particular attention. Districts will need to consider how AI can support teaching, learning and administrative work while addressing privacy, accuracy, appropriate use and the development of digital literacy. Technology leaders should help their districts evaluate these tools thoughtfully rather than adopting them simply because they are popular. I also expect the demand for reliable connectivity, secure devices and integrated technology systems to continue growing. Preparing for these changes requires a long-term strategy, flexible infrastructure and a willingness to continuously evaluate whether technology is meeting the needs of the district.

Building the Skills to Lead K–12 Technology

My advice is to develop both technical expertise and leadership skills. Understanding technology is important, but successful K–12 IT leaders must also understand people, communication, budgeting, planning and the mission of education. Take time to learn how the district operates and how technology affects the work of teachers, students and administrators. Build relationships, listen carefully and communicate clearly. Your ability to explain technical issues in practical terms is often just as important as your ability to solve them. I would also encourage emerging leaders to invest in their teams. Hire and develop capable people, establish clear expectations and create an environment where collaboration and continuous improvement are valued. Finally, remain curious and adaptable. Technology will continue to change, but the fundamental responsibility of a K–12 technology leader remains the same: provide reliable, secure and effective technology that helps the district fulfill its mission and better serve students. ​