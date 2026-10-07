CheckIT Learning CEO Myriam Da Silva invited to speak at a global interactive webinar hosted by GIEE and Geneva Forum

White Bear Lake, MN - CheckIT Learning, a global edtech startup providing neuroscience-based classroom tools, announced today that its CEO Myriam Da Silva, will be joining an interactive global webinar “AI – The Education We Want”, as part of the Road to Geneva 2027 leading towards the Geneva AI Summit 2027. Hosted in partnership by Geneva Forum, Global Inclusive Education Ecosystem (GIEE), Sustainable Progress and Equality Collective (SPEC), and GOER – Global Online Education Regulator, this webinar will open a dialogue on integrating AI into education while safeguarding educators' role and autonomy.

Myriam Da Silva, CEO of CheckIT Learning, will present the case study led by CheckIT Learning on AI and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) education. The initiative brings together Mary T. Bhardwaj, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Professional Growth at the Exceptional Learners Collaborative; Mark Hooley, CEO and Founder of the Global Online Education Regulator (GOER); Barbara Pape, Founder and Executive Director of The Center for Belonging and Learning; Dr. Rhianna C. Rogers, Principal Investigator; Johns Hopkins University, Ahmed Thili of the University of Beijing; and Sirine, Youth Advocate with the Global Partnership for Education.

Stay ahead of the industry with exclusive feature stories on the top companies, expert insights and the latest news delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe today.

The research addresses an important gap in the Science of Learning evidence base. While existing research has generated practical recommendations, SEN learners remain underrepresented in much of this work. The study will therefore examine which learning-science principles and strategies are accessible and applicable for SEND learners, where adaptations are needed, and how those insights can inform more inclusive AI-enabled education and technology.

The presentation will address these 2 questions:

• What if the greatest risk of AI in education is not that machines become too intelligent, but that humans gradually stop exercising the very capacities that machines can perform for them?

• What kind of human beings, what type of education, and what type of society do we want? And what kind of AI could genuinely help us bring them into being?

“Conversations on teacher autonomy and learning experiences must take place now, while the role of AI is being defined in education. This is vital for ensuring its effective use in classrooms worldwide and shaping the education of the future,” says Myriam Da Silva, CEO of CheckIT Learning. “I am truly honored to join technologists, regulators, equity advocates, and fellow educators who bring their diverse perspectives to the table to address one of the most critical questions in education today.”

The AI workshop “The Education We Want” is part of a larger conversation on AI in education that will continue at the 18th Geneva Forum (December 7–11, 2026) as an introductory session leading to the Geneva AI Summit 2027. Recognizing the scope of change driven by AI and its fast pace of evolution, these sessions will address critical questions in education:

• Will an AI that answers almost instantly make the next generation less autonomous and less resilient?

• Could algorithmic personalization lock each learner into what a machine already thinks it knows about them?

• Could an increasingly AI-assisted school become more "efficient" while producing people who are less able to act without assistance?

The event will take place on October 13 between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM CEST. This will be a valuable opportunity for education leaders, edtech professionals, policymakers, researchers, and parents to gain critical insights on ensuring the safe and effective use of AI in education.

Geneva Forum is a UN-affiliated incubator for initiatives advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The partners organizing the event are part of the Global Impact Project, The Learning Project Foundation.