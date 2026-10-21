Why Technology Transformation is Really People Transformation

A featured contribution from Leadership Perspectives: a curated forum reserved for leaders nominated by our subscribers and vetted by the Education Technology Insights Advisory Board.

Brett Hinson Human-Centered Technology Champion

Many technology transformations fail for reasons that have little to do with technology. The longer I serve as CIO of a private university, the more convinced I become that successful transformation depends as much on emotional intelligence, trust and belonging as it does on technical expertise. Today's CIO is no longer simply responsible for technology operations. The role increasingly sits at the intersection of institutional strategy, student experience and organizational culture. In this article, I explore five areas where I have seen this reality emerge.

The first theme, and a foundational principle, is that technology transformation is ultimately people transformation. This is especially true in higher education, where faculty, students and staff each bring different expectations and needs.

• Faculty autonomy matters

• Student expectations are rapidly changing

• Staff are experiencing change fatigue

• Every technology decision impacts human connection

Technology leaders can no longer focus exclusively on systems. We must understand how technology influences belonging, well-being, engagement and student success.

Second, social and emotional learning applies to adults as well. Most universities focus these competencies on students, yet the same skills we seek to cultivate in students, including self-awareness, empathy, resilience, relationship-building and responsible decision-making, are essential for leading successful digital transformation.

Four principles have consistently served my community well:

"Trust is the currency of transformation. Without it, even the best technology struggles to gain adoption."

• Listening often solves more problems than technology.

• Trust accelerates adoption.

• Transparency reduces resistance.

• Collaboration creates better outcomes than mandates.

Trust is the currency of transformation. Without it, even the best technology struggles to gain adoption.

Third, how do we bridge operational excellence and student success? As a technology leader in higher education, success is measured differently than in many other sectors. Technology investments must connect to student retention, engagement, mental wellness, accessibility, equity of access and career readiness.

The question is no longer, "How do we deploy technology?" The better question is, "How do we improve lives through technology?"

Leaders who fail to make this mindset shift risk being viewed as implementing technology for its own sake or misunderstanding the institution's mission. Those perceptions are difficult to reverse. Stable and sustainable technology remains essential, but its value is realized only when aligned with the needs of the community it serves.

The fourth area is creating digital environments that strengthen human connection. Higher education faces a paradox: we are implementing more digital tools than ever while simultaneously trying to build stronger communities. We see both the benefits and unintended consequences of digital immersion every day.

One of my core responsibilities is ensuring digital transformation enhances connection rather than replacing it. For example, a student information system should do more than enable self-service. It should equip advisors and faculty to have richer conversations with students about progress, goals and career aspirations.

Simply put, technology should remove barriers to connection, not create them.

The fifth area is the rise of AI and emotional intelligence.

Across higher education, leaders are exploring AI's potential to improve efficiency and reduce administrative burden. At Lipscomb University, we are pursuing opportunities to automate routine work so that people can spend more time on activities that create value for students.

AI will not replace empathy. While it can surface insights and summarize vast amounts of information, people still build trust, relationships and community. Framing AI as an enablement tool rather than an end goal changes the conversation. The objective is not simply deploying AI. The objective is empowering people to serve students more effectively.

The future competitive advantage of universities will not be who adopts AI first, but who integrates AI while preserving trust, empathy and human connection.

My journey from the public sector to higher education reinforced a truth every technology leader should remember: transformational technology is never really about technology. It is about people.