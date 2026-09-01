Building a Better Future through Purpose-Driven Education

Dr. Jeremy Bond is an accomplished professional in the field of education and instructional technology, with a distinguished career in e-learning technology dating back to 1997. He holds three degrees from Central Michigan University (CMU), highlighting his strong connection to the institution. Dr. Bond has also served as an adjunct faculty member at Central Michigan University, Alliant International University, and has previously worked at Mid Michigan College (MMC) and the University of Arizona Global Campus. His teaching expertise spans various subjects, including information literacy, business communication, computer information systems, educational technology, and even the history of the Mafia. Currently, he holds the position of Director of Online Learning at Alliant International University. Beyond his professional roles, Dr. Jeremy Bond is known as a dedicated husband and father, a long-time numismatist (a coin collector), and a trusted friend and confidant to many.

What are your daily roles and responsibilities as the Director of Online Learning?

As the Director of Online Learning, my daily responsibilities include overseeing our team of instructional designers and educational technology staff, planning program and course designs, coordinating with faculty and subject matter experts, managing contracts and budgets, and engaging in instructional design work, primarily focusing on updating and revising existing courses.

What are the significant challenges and emerging trends currently influencing the online learning industry from your perspective?

Three primary challenges have emerged in the field of online learning and EdTech. The first revolves around scale, as the demand for new course designs and maintenance is often unpredictable. This leads to the second challenge: the variation in needs driven by external forces, both positive and regulatory. Unforeseen surges in demand or changes in accreditation requirements can necessitate rapid course development. The third challenge centers on the ever-evolving landscape of technology, with the emergence of AI and the shifting nature of learning management systems. These challenges collectively underscore the dynamic and demanding nature of the online education industry.

Considering the rapid technological advancements and changing educational needs, how do you foresee the EdTech space evolving in the next 18 to 24 months?

Over the next 18 to 24 months, the EdTech space is poised to continue its trajectory towards increasingly engaging and immersive online learning experiences, diverging significantly from the early models of the late 1990s and early 2000s. EdTech will further enable hybrid, blended, and flipped learning models, providing students and educators with diverse teaching and learning methods. AI tools will play a pivotal role throughout the educational spectrum, enhancing student experiences and assisting faculty in course delivery and design. Monetization and specialization of EdTech tools will also be prominent trends. The rapid evolution in this space may even outpace our expectations, making the future of EdTech an exciting and dynamic landscape.

What is your advice for your peers or aspiring professionals in the industry?

It's essential to recognize that the EdTech and online learning space fundamentally revolves around people. While technology and innovation are integral, they serve the human aspect of education. As leadership expert Doug Conant suggests, addressing challenges and technological changes should be approached with seriousness and resolve. Simultaneously, kindness and empathy toward the individuals involved are paramount. Balancing the technical and human elements is crucial in navigating the complexities of the education technology landscape, ultimately making it a more human-centered endeavor.

Are there any ongoing project initiatives that currently engage your attention and effort?

It's truly exciting to be a part of the institution I'm currently with at Alliant. We are experiencing significant growth and making a substantial impact on mental health. As you may have seen in the news, some of our major initiatives include expansion into the health sciences sector in Phoenix, Arizona, where we've introduced nursing programs. As the Director of Online Learning, my team has been actively involved in meeting these health sciences programs' blended and online learning needs. Being a part of an institution that directly contributes to addressing the growing societal demand for healthcare professionals and mental health providers is exceptionally rewarding, and I'm proud to be associated with a professional practice university.