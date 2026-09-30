The Effects of Technology And AI on Student Mental Health

Dr. Eric Wood Campus Mental Health Champion

Dr. Eric Wood is the Director of Counseling and Mental Health at Texas Christian University. He is a past president of the Texas University and College Counseling Directors Association and the current President-Elect for the International Association for University and College Counseling Center Directors. He wrote the award-winning eBook, A New Narrative for College Mental Health: Four key objectives that every campus counseling center should obtain.

Balancing AI and Human Learning

Advancements in technology and AI pose a multifaceted dilemma for higher education, as highlighted by brain studies of young learners. One recent study of participants using ChatGPT to write essays found that over the course of months, they displayed lower brain activity, weak neural, linguistic and behavioral measures. The quality of essays by the ChatGPT group was not as high as that of the other groups.

The dilemma is that AI keeps evolving, and it’s only a matter of time before ChatGPT will produce essays that are better than most students can write. As such, what becomes the goal of higher education? If advancing society by teaching students the most advanced skills is the goal, then schools undoubtedly need to welcome technology and AI with open arms and rely less on courses that focus on human ability. If promoting personal development, critical thinking and deductive reasoning is the goal, then schools need to consider limits on AI in the classroom. Many believe that higher education adopts both goals, so the question becomes how schools can capitalize on the benefits of technology while minimizing any negative effects.

The effects of Mental Health

In October of 2026, I’ll become the president of the Association for University and College Counseling Center Directors, one of the leading organizations of college mental health. One of my hopes for being president is to encourage every counseling center to start screening for AI use among students. The potential effects of social media on young adults are well established, but more awareness is needed regarding the impact of technology and AI.

"As technology and AI become increasingly integrated into daily life, their impact on higher education and student mental health should remain a core consideration."

For example, academic resilience and being challenged in the classroom are traditional links to student retention, especially for prestigious institutions. Academic motivation is also a powerful buffer for many high-risk behaviors, including substance use. Counseling centers can assess this for individual students right now.

AI’s Long-Term Impact on Students

AI use can impact sleep and relaxation. I know many students who use digital apps to maintain consistent sleep hygiene. However, many students sleep less because of technology use at night. Students can also become distracted throughout the day, and constant digital use alters alpha brain wave activity, which is associated with relaxation. Thus, technology can change attention, sensory stimulation, awareness and cognitive workload of students, all of which impact their mental health.

Furthermore, there is concern about the social functioning of students. This generation of students engages in less social face-to-face time with each other, which is probably not a coincidence with the advent of technology, social media and AI. Social connection is another important variable for student retention. Reducing technology use and increasing face-to-face interaction may strengthen students’ sense of connection and support retention. Conversely, technology can also help students connect on campus. Counseling centers can assess these individual differences and determine what works best for each student.​

Another concern related to social functioning is the rise of digital companions. To my surprise, many of my clients interact with AI companions, and some have sought mental health advice from such companions. The content and use of this advice are of significant importance.

It’s exciting to imagine the possibilities of accomplishing things that previous generations never imagined were possible, and it is clear that nothing will stop AI’s rapid expansion. As technology and AI become increasingly integrated into daily life, their impact on higher education and student mental health should remain a core consideration.