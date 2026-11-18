Julie Furst-Bowe Institutional Resilience Leader Institutional Resilience Leader What It Takes to Build Institutional Resilience

At least 49 colleges and universities have closed or announced closures since March 2020 according to a list published earlier this year. Presumably, each of these institutions had been engaged in strategic planning and likely had a strategic plan at the time of their closure; however, it has become increasingly clear that simply having a plan does not guarantee institutional resilience or even sustainability. Given the current financial, political, technological and enrollment challenges facing higher education, college and university leaders need to begin with an honest assessment of their institution and engage in realistic planning to maintain future viability.

Traditionally, colleges and universities have engaged in lengthy strategic planning processes involving listening sessions with multiple stakeholder groups, environmental scans and extensive data reviews to develop or update their three, five or even ten-year strategic plans. Although it’s important to obtain input on stakeholder needs, these extended planning processes often result in planning documents that prioritize inclusion, consensus and preserving the status quo over making difficult, but necessary, decisions about the institution’s future. Planning horizons of five or ten years are no longer realistic given the rapidly evolving higher education landscape.

For strategic planning to be effective and result in institutional resilience and sustainability, the process must be accelerated. The key elements remain the same: listening to stakeholders; scanning the environment, reviewing data; developing and prioritizing goals and objectives; and moving from planning into implementation. A strategic plan, regardless of how it was developed, has little impact if decisions on staffing, programs, services and resource allocations are not aligned with the stated priorities included in the plan.

Knowing Which Data Matters for Better Decisions

Data informed decision making is a key factor in improving institutional performance and strategic planning processes typically include a review of institutional data. Those involved in the process need to be aware of data trends in enrollment, tuition revenue, student retention, personnel costs, facilities costs and other financial factors. Although reviewing data is essential, too much data can make the process slower and less decisive. There is a tendency for participants to keep asking for more detailed data resulting in a loss of focus or analysis paralysis. It is important to know why each data trend is being reviewed and how it can be used to inform decisions. This is true whether the institution is reviewing its own data or data from peers or competitors.

“It isn’t enough to develop a plan. The real effort is in how to align planning with actions, resources and key metrics for institutional resilience and sustainability.”

Finding New Paths to Financial Sustainability

Accelerating the strategic planning process will allow universities to better adapt to changing enrollment trends, financial pressures and student needs. For many institutions facing financial pressures, the tendency is to reduce programs and services. And although that may be a logical choice for underenrolled programs or underutilized services, it is essential to continue to offer new academic programs that meet the needs of students and employers and expand services, such as mental health counseling or app-based dining services, with increased patterns of utilization. Outsourcing, partnerships with employers, shared services or mergers with other institutions are often viable strategies for lessening financial pressures, funding new initiatives and meeting student and employee needs.

A Smarter Approach to Academic Program Review

Many institutions are now engaged in lengthy program prioritization processes to align academic programs, resources and long-term institutional goals. These processes often include the same factors as the strategic planning processes mentioned above, including extensive stakeholder input, environmental scans and data review as well as examining the costs and revenue associated with each academic program. Often these processes suffer from the same issues as lengthy strategic planning processes, including analysis paralysis, insistence on more data and an overwhelming desire from faculty members to maintain the status quo regardless of enrollments. In my experience, these processes tend to result in eliminating the very low hanging fruit and putting low-enrolled programs on a “warning list” while they continue to languish. In the end, these processes seldom result in fundamental changes to the nature of the program array. They are also very disruptive for the faculty.

A more efficient and less disruptive approach is to engage in ongoing annual review of academic programs for mission fit, student demand, student outcomes, employer demand and costs versus revenue. Program advisory committees and employer partners can play key roles in this process. Programs can be updated in title, content or delivery method before their enrollments become dangerously low and new program ideas can be introduced in the process.

Turning Plans into Measurable Results

In summary, as someone who has spent three decades in universities leadership at a number of public and private colleges and universities, my approach to strategic planning has evolved. In earlier decades, I participated in, or led, robust and inclusive institutional strategic planning process resulting in comprehensive multi-year plans. Some of these plans were implemented with strong results in enrollment, student success and financial position while others languished on the shelf due to leadership changes, resource constraints and the absence of ownership or accountability.

More recently, since COVID, enrollment and financial pressures have intensified at the institutions I have served. As a result, strategic planning has become more focused and also more agile, with the inclusion of multiple scenarios as opposed to a single path forward. For example, my current institution recently completed a “strategic plan refresh” including all of the key elements associated with strategic planning in a relatively short time period allowing the university to quickly move to deployment. Many institutions are now using AI to assist with aspects of strategic planning, including environmental scanning, data review and scenario building. AI tools can also be used to monitor progress relative to the plan. As evidence by the number of college closures, it isn’t enough to develop a plan. The real effort is in how to align planning with actions, resources and key metrics for institutional resilience and sustainability.