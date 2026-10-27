Cultivating Creativity through Maker-Centered Learning

A featured contribution from Leadership Perspectives: a curated forum reserved for leaders nominated by our subscribers and vetted by the Education Technology Insights Advisory Board.

Kara Gehring Creative Learning Leader

Kara Gehring is an educational leader with over 15 years of experience whose work is rooted in the belief that creativity, curiosity and hands-on exploration are essential to meaningful learning. With a focus on innovation and maker-centered education, she is committed to creating experiences that empower students to think creatively, take risks, embrace challenges and develop the confidence to explore their ideas.

Shaping Creativity through Maker-Centered Learning

Our Innovation Lab has shaped how I view creativity and what's possible when students are given space to explore their ideas. Creativity looks different for everyone, and our Lab encourages students to think outside the box, take risks and approach challenges in their own ways.

A big part of that is developing a growth mindset. When something doesn't turn out as envisioned, students are encouraged to revisit their ideas, make adjustments and try again. That's where so much of the learning happens.

One aspect I value the most is creating a space where every student and adult feels a sense of belonging. What I love about maker-centered learning is that there are so many ways to be successful. Students bring different strengths and interests, and there's room for all of them.

In my six years in this role, I can't recall a student telling me, I can't do this, or I don't want to do this. I think that speaks to an environment that gives students voice and choice and encourages them to see themselves as capable, creative thinkers.

Building Confidence through Hands-On Problem-Solving

Hands-on learning makes problem-solving more accessible to kids. When something they've designed doesn't stand up, or two pieces don't fit together, they can see the problem and begin figuring out what to do differently.

One of the most rewarding parts is the confidence students gain when they realize they're capable of solving problems independently. Instead of an adult stepping in, they have that moment of, I fixed it. I figured that out myself. Those moments add up.

In our Lab, students follow a design process that includes understanding, ideating, designing, prototyping, fabricating and launching, where they share their work and receive feedback. Throughout that process, they're constantly testing ideas and making adjustments, which eventually becomes a natural part of how they approach challenges.

Creating a Safe Space for Experimentation

I think a lot comes down to how we, as adults, respond when something doesn't work. If our first instinct is to fix it for students, we unintentionally send the message that getting stuck is a bad thing.

In the Lab, I ask questions instead: What are you noticing? What could you change? What else could you try? It's also important for kids to see that adults don't always have the answers. Sometimes, I'll say, I'm not sure. Let's try it and see what happens. Part of the magic of being in the Lab is learning together.

Our philosophy is that mistakes are not only welcomed but expected. We want students to feel comfortable taking risks, knowing they have adults who will support them through both successes and setbacks.

Making the Learning Process Visible

One challenge has been helping others understand that the real value of maker-centered learning is often found in the process, not necessarily the final product. I've embraced the discomfort of not knowing exactly what a finished project will look like.

“One aspect I value the most is creating a space where every student and adult feels a sense of belonging.”

For example, a kindergarten class might leave the Lab with simple cardboard creations that, from the outside, don't look like much. But what you don't necessarily see is the creativity, problem-solving, persistence and pride that went into making them.

One way I've addressed this is by making the learning visible. I spend time documenting student experiences, capturing not just finished projects but the process behind them. Each year, I create a project showcase that becomes a published book shared with our school community. It's an opportunity to tell the story of what's happening in the Lab and highlight learning that isn't always obvious in a finished product.

Preparing Students for an AI-Driven Future

I think maker-centered learning becomes even more important as AI becomes part of our everyday lives. Students have access to tools that can generate ideas, information, images and solutions incredibly quickly. But the bigger question is: what do you do with those tools and the information they provide?

Maker-centered learning encourages students to think critically, make decisions, evaluate ideas and solve unexpected problems. AI might help them brainstorm, but they still need to determine whether an idea makes sense, whether something works and how to improve it.

Just because technology can provide an answer doesn't mean students understand the thinking behind it. In the Lab, students work through that thinking, troubleshoot and figure things out for themselves.

There's also something incredibly valuable about physical, hands-on experiences. Building, experimenting with materials, and collaborating with others develop skills that can't be replaced by generating an answer on a screen.

As technology evolves, I think it's important that students see themselves not just as consumers of technology, but as creative thinkers and problem-solvers who can use those tools to develop ideas of their own.