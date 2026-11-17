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Kurt D. Kirstein Governance Reform Champion

Higher education has entrusted decisions about its future to governance structures that may be institutionally and culturally invested in preserving its past. Faculty senates and curriculum committees play essential roles in safeguarding academic quality, yet these same bodies can become obstacles when proposed innovations challenge longstanding assumptions about how university education should be delivered.

This creates a fundamental question for higher education leaders: Are our academic governance structures prepared to support the transformations necessary for institutions to remain relevant, or are they unintentionally protecting educational models that may no longer meet the needs of students?

The Pressures for Change Are Not Going Away

Federal financial aid reforms, changing student expectations, enrollment challenges, and evolving workforce demands are reshaping higher education. Recent federal initiatives, including Workforce Pell, graduate earnings accountability measures, and changes to student borrowing limits, reflect increasing expectations that educational credentials demonstrate affordability, employment relevance, and measurable value.

Students and families are exerting equally powerful pressure. Many are questioning whether the cost and potential debt associated with a traditional four-year degree are justified when shorter credentials and alternative pathways may provide more direct routes to employment.

For regional comprehensive universities already experiencing enrollment and financial pressures, these developments are particularly consequential. Students increasingly have alternatives, and institutions cannot assume that traditional academic offerings will continue attracting sufficient enrollment simply because they have historically done so.

Every academic program must be prepared to demonstrate how its curriculum develops knowledge and capabilities relevant to meaningful employment and long-term career development. This does not diminish the value of liberal education. Rather, it requires institutions to make that value visible to the students and families making significant educational investments.

The question is whether our academic governance structures can respond to these realities.

The Paradox of Academic Governance

Faculty spend years preparing to enter the academy. Their undergraduate and graduate experiences reinforce established assumptions about academic disciplines, degree structures, instructional delivery, and the role of the professor. Understandably, many develop strong attachments to the educational models they worked so hard to become part of.

Yet universities are institutions devoted to questioning established knowledge, challenging assumptions, and advancing new ideas. It is therefore paradoxical when the governance structures responsible for academic decisions resist reconsidering the structures through which education itself is delivered.

Importantly, many faculty are already leading innovation. They are developing accelerated degrees, workforce-oriented certificates, interdisciplinary programs, and flexible instructional modalities. Their efforts demonstrate that academic rigor and educational innovation are not competing priorities. However, these faculty innovators must often seek approval from committees whose members may hold fundamentally different views about what constitutes an appropriate university education.

A proposed three-year bachelor's degree, for example, may be rejected because it departs from the traditional four-year model rather than because it fails to achieve appropriate learning outcomes. Alternative instructional modalities may face similar resistance simply because they challenge conventional assumptions about classroom instruction. When governance decisions are driven primarily by adherence to tradition, innovation becomes difficult regardless of its educational merits.

Who Bears the Consequences of Saying No?

One of the least examined dimensions of academic governance is the relationship between decision-making authority and responsibility for institutional outcomes. Curriculum committees appropriately evaluate academic proposals. But when they establish blanket restrictions on alternative degree structures or instructional modalities, their decisions can affect every program within an institution.

Academic disciplines differ substantially in their learning objectives, student populations, and professional requirements. An approach unsuitable for one discipline may be highly effective for another. Institution-wide restrictions can prevent innovative faculty from developing programs that might improve access, affordability, enrollment, and student success.

The consequences extend beyond individual proposals. When institutions cannot respond to changing educational demands, prospective students may choose other pathways. Declining enrollment can eventually threaten the viability of academic programs, including those whose traditional structures faculty sought to preserve.

Faculty governance bodies do not bear these consequences alone. Nevertheless, authority over curricular decisions should include an obligation to consider their broader institutional implications. The responsibility of academic governance is to safeguard educational quality, not to preserve particular educational models.

Rethinking the Burden of Proof

Perhaps the most important change needed is how academic governance evaluates innovation. Proposed alternatives are routinely expected to demonstrate that they can achieve acceptable educational outcomes. That expectation is appropriate. But traditional practices often enjoy a presumption of effectiveness simply because they are established.

Why should a three-year degree have to demonstrate its educational effectiveness while a four-year degree is presumed effective because of its duration? Why should flexible instruction face scrutiny that conventional classroom instruction does not? Both innovation and tradition should be evaluated against evidence of student learning, academic rigor, accessibility, and educational value.

Shared governance should remain central to academic decision-making. But meaningful shared governance requires openness to competing ideas, thoughtful deliberation, and a willingness to reconsider established assumptions. The goal is not to approve every innovation. It is to ensure that promising approaches receive fair consideration rather than categorical rejection.

Governing for the Future

The external forces reshaping higher education will not disappear simply because institutions prefer familiar practices. Federal policies may evolve, but student expectations regarding affordability, flexibility, workforce preparation, and educational value will continue to influence enrollment decisions.

Preserving the academic mission requires more than protecting the traditions through which that mission has historically been fulfilled. It requires governance structures capable of adapting those traditions to changing circumstances.

The future of higher education may depend not only on our ability to develop innovative academic models, but on whether the structures entrusted with academic governance are willing to let those innovations succeed.