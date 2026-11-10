Megan Breiseth Human-Centered Learning Leader Human-Centered Learning Leader Why Relevance Starts with Relationships

For me, it’s all about connection. I've found the most helpful way to keep programs relevant is through relationship-building. It’s important to understand the priorities of your field and organization, and it’s equally important to understand the roles folks play and how that translates to learning needs. If you can establish strong feedback loops between the levels and roles within the organization, you can design learning that really connects with folks' day-to-day reality. It can also help you distinguish between a need for training and other organizational needs like process updates, resources, role clarity, and communication.

The Role of Change Management

The biggest game-changer for me as a learning leader was adopting a structured change management approach. When you embed the learning program in a change plan, behavior change is much more likely. This involves clarifying outcomes, engaging key leaders and managers in communication planning, and establishing a strong reinforcement plan. Training itself rarely causes lasting behavior change. Training with clear expectations and tailored support in putting the learning into action is much more likely to stick. Beyond change management, the other most powerful lever I’ve seen is individualized coaching. Whether provided by supervisors, specialized coaches, or mentors, having space to talk through how you’ll put your learning into practice and reflect on your progress over time nearly always leads to behavior change.

Technology Should Connect, Not Overwhelm

I think the best ways I’ve seen technology used for learning are when it’s well integrated into one's environment and fosters connection. When technology increases our access to information, information overload becomes a real struggle and can lead to disengagement or a surface-level understanding of nuanced topics. I also appreciate when technology enables discussion and the sharing of resources. When we can connect with colleagues' stories and wisdom and are prompted to reflect on them, learning can be fast and powerful. We know learning outcomes are stronger when a person feels an emotional connection to what they’re learning, so we need to choose tech tools that allow us to focus on purpose and meaning. For me, that means tools that are simple to use and allow for streamlined content.

Coaching as a Catalyst for Individual Growth

My journey has been shaped most strongly by a deep appreciation for the power of coaching. Whether in a group or one-on-one setting, creating space to reflect and strategize can be so empowering. My approach to L&D always emphasizes facilitated experiences that invite individuals to explore the program's relevance to their own experience and goals. Whenever possible, I emphasize choice and build in feedback loops so folks can practice, reflect on feedback, and practice again. I also see learning as a space for insight and innovation, so I try to make learning programs a two-way street between participants and facilitators, so new ideas can strengthen the program in real time.

Empathy, Purpose and the Meaning of Impact

My advice is to stay focused on what matters to you personally. Regardless of the organization or field you’re in, L&D is a human-centered endeavor, and those you serve will feel the difference when you bring your values to the table. If nothing else, empathy is a great place to start. I also think it's easy to get caught up in the details of the programming we’re building or leading, and I do my best work when I stay focused on the bigger picture of the impact we’re aiming for. I try to hold a generous definition of impact that includes the necessary learning outcomes, but also considers the impact on employee experience and workplace culture we can have through learning. Finally, as a leader, you need to build a learning culture within your L&D team, which involves psychological safety and genuine trust.