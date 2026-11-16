Miro Humer Human-Centered AI Leadership

Would you be surprised to learn that this article was written by me and not my AI assistant? Increasingly, the surprise is that AI wasn’t used, not that it was. We have all adjusted to a new reality where rapidly improving AI models get better every day, doing more and doing it better.

In this environment, what does it mean to be "human-centered" when it feels like humans are being minimized with each new release? Instead of asking, "What can AI do?" we should ask, "What can I do with it?" How can I use it to challenge my assumptions? How can it break my writer's block? How can it sharpen my own original thinking or remove the robotic tasks from my day?

These questions point to the critical role we play in defining this new future. The knowledge, creativity and curiosity needed to get the most out of AI actually elevate the importance of human judgment. Rather than replacing us, AI shines a bright light on what cannot be replaced. It highlights what is essential in our universities: ensuring our students keep learning, our researchers keep making breakthroughs and our operations teams can finally tackle their long-standing backlogs.

In the Classroom: Supporting the Struggle of Learning

The arrival of AI in the classroom has introduced considerable stress for everyone involved. Faculty are concerned about students using AI to complete assignments, and they are grappling with how to redesign their courses to integrate these tools in ways that genuinely support learning. At the same time, students worry that their original work will be falsely flagged as AI-generated, wonder when it is appropriate to use these tools and question what their future careers will look like.

One early success has been the creation of the 24/7 personalized tutor. Course materials can be placed into a secure data repository accessed by an AI model, which can then generate a podcast summary for an auditory learner, a visual concept map or an interactive Socratic dialogue. Presenting concepts in the modality that best suits each student helps them work through the most challenging aspects of their discipline. AI should never be a shortcut around the productive struggle of learning, but it can serve as a graduate assistant that is always available to explain a difficult topic.

“AI should never be a shortcut around the productive struggle of learning, but it can serve as a graduate assistant that is always available to explain a difficult topic.”

At Case Western Reserve University, we have a long history of bringing emerging technology into the classroom. Back in the "olden times" of 2019, we began teaching with mixed-reality headsets and holographic images that students could inspect, enlarge and access from anywhere with an internet connection, whether in a classroom or their living room. The pace of comprehension increased: test scores matched those of students using traditional methods, but the learning happened in half the time. Today, this spatial technology is being combined with AI to take the student experience even further, generating detailed 3D models across many more disciplines.

Ultimately, a core goal of providing an enterprise AI platform is to ensure equitable access in a safe environment that protects both student and university data. Faculty remain free to determine how and whether, AI is used in their courses, providing clear guidelines on AI disclosure so students know exactly what is expected.

In the Lab: Extending the Reach of Human Inquiry

AI will also play a major role in extending the reach of academic research. Current tools accelerate discovery by analyzing vast datasets faster than ever before. Processes like decoding molecular interactions, protein folding and drug discovery are now faster and more accurate, allowing life-saving medicines and treatments to reach patients sooner.

Researchers are at their best when developing solutions to humanity's problems, and we should empower them to focus on that work by minimizing their administrative burden. Finding grant opportunities that align with specific research interests, for instance, is a time-consuming task. An AI agent can scan thousands of federal grant opportunities, match them to faculty profiles and evaluate their alignment with institutional strengths. Freeing researchers from tedious administrative work allows them to apply their expertise where it matters most. Having AI in the research lab is no longer a "nice-to-have", it is a vital tool for delivering meaningful breakthroughs in the shortest time possible.

In Operations: From Efficiency to Effectiveness

How many unread emails are in your inbox right now? Have you found the right image for your next board presentation yet? Tasks like these dominate our days, leaving little time for the strategic work that actually moves our institutions forward. While much is said about the efficiency AI can deliver, I prefer to focus on how it improves each person's effectiveness. Eliminating repetitive, low-value tasks allows our staff to dedicate their skills, institutional knowledge and creativity to solving problems and planning for the future. Perhaps we can all finally address the back-burner projects we have never had the time to tackle.

Data has often been called the "new oil," but turning that data into actionable insight has historically been a slow, expensive process. Through natural language programming, AI is the engine that gets us to those insights much faster. Simple English language queries targeting our data can produce statistics, graphics or complete reports. For years, we have heard about the coming wave of "citizen developers." With AI, that wave is finally here. Staff members can now build prototypes using their own business knowledge, test them and then hand them over to central IT developers to put into production with the proper version control and security protections. In effect, this creates a new layer of development capacity where ideas can be tested rapidly—without languishing on an IT backlog.

The Path Forward: Training, Security and Governance

Of course, this new environment brings real challenges. Because AI tools evolve so quickly, regular training and hands-on exposure for the campus community are essential.

Our security posture must evolve as well. A traditional security perimeter is no longer enough when AI agents can take actions across connected systems. Universities must upgrade their cloud security to prevent data leakage, defend against AI-powered phishing and guard against prompt injections. Likewise, institutional data and AI governance processes must clearly define data classifications and establish which types of data are appropriate for each AI model.

Addressing these security and governance challenges takes deliberate effort, but once those guardrails are in place, the benefits are substantial—and increasingly necessary for the continued growth of higher education.