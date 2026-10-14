Rethinking Technology and Learning

A featured contribution from Leadership Perspectives: a curated forum reserved for leaders nominated by our subscribers and vetted by the Education Technology Insights Advisory Board.

Patricia Brown Purposeful Learning Champion

Why purposeful technology integration begins with the learner, not the tool.

For much of my career in education, the technology conversation centered on access. Did students have devices? Did classrooms have reliable connectivity? Were teachers equipped with the tools they needed?

I remember when simply getting technology into students’ hands felt innovative. As a classroom teacher and later an instructional technology leader, I watched first graders use devices to capture and share their learning. I saw QR codes give families a window into the thinking behind student artwork, and a physical education teacher uses an iPad to provide immediate visual feedback.

The technology wasn’t remarkable because it was new. It was remarkable because of what students could do with it.

After more than two decades in education, from classroom teacher to instructional technology leader to district technology director, that core belief still guides me. But the conversation has shifted. Access alone is no longer enough. Today, we must ask: What value is technology adding to the learning experience?

I often say, “I’m not pro-screen or anti-screen. I’m pro-learning.”

The Minutes Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Concerns about screen time are real. Students need movement, hands-on learning, human connection and opportunities to disconnect.

However, all screen time is not created equal. Thirty minutes of passive scrolling is fundamentally different from thirty minutes spent creating, analyzing data, collaborating or using an accessibility tool. The minutes may be identical, but the value is not.

Instead of asking how much technology students are using, we should ask:

• What kind of learning is technology making possible?

• Are students consuming or creating?

• If we removed the technology from this experience, what would students lose?

If the answer to that last question is "very little," the technology doesn't belong there. Purposeful integration also means having the confidence to close the laptop.

Technology Should Earn Its Place

There will always be an emerging technology promising to transform education. Today, that technology is artificial intelligence.

AI offers tremendous possibilities, from accelerating feedback to reducing administrative tasks. Perhaps its greatest promise is giving educators back time. But saving time is only half the equation; the real question is how we reinvest it. If AI saves an hour of prep, reinvesting those minutes into the human side of education, sitting beside a struggling student, providing personal encouragement or simply listening, transforms efficiency into humanity.

“Devices don’t transform learning. Apps don’t transform learning. AI doesn’t transform learning. People do.”

Still, AI doesn't get a free pass. Before adopting or expanding any technology, leaders must consider four criteria:

1. Purpose: What problem are we trying to solve?

2. Value: What does this make better or possible?

3. Learner: How does it improve access and opportunity?

4. Evidence: How will we know it is working?

AI Should Expand Thinking, Not Replace It

Generative AI challenges us to reconsider what students need from us. When answers can be generated in seconds, knowing facts cannot be our primary measure of learning.

Students need to ask better questions, evaluate information, recognize bias, verify accuracy and spot hallucinations. Skills like creativity, curiosity, empathy and judgment are more critical than ever. AI should support the productive struggle of learning, not own it.

From Technology Expert to Learning Partner

The role of the technology leader must evolve. Infrastructure, cybersecurity and support remain essential, but tech leaders can no longer operate solely from the server room.

My greatest advantage as a technology leader is that I was a teacher first. I know that the newest tool doesn't automatically create engagement, and that some of the most powerful learning requires no screen at all. Tech leaders must serve as strategic collaborators who champion technology when it expands opportunity and question it when it adds complexity without value.

Early in my career, edtech was about possibility: Look what we can do. Today, our responsibility is about purpose: Why should we do it?

Devices don’t transform learning. Apps don’t transform learning. AI doesn’t transform learning. People do.

When the next device, platform or AI capability arrives, our first question shouldn’t be What’s next? It should be: What’s worth it?

For me, the answer will always begin with the learner.