Modeling Growth Mindset as a Professional Practice

Patricia Klug Institutional Growth Strategist Institutional Growth Strategist Bringing Growth Mindset into Institutional Practice

In higher education, we often pride ourselves on applying student development theories and student success research to our work with students, and we embrace problem-solving that supports and retains our students. Many conversations in higher education circles include conversations about how ‘this generation’ needs to develop grit and a growth mindset. Yet I observe that these concepts are not always modeled by staff, administrators and faculty.

With a growth mindset, we approach challenges with curiosity and a willingness to learn. Embracing our own advice on growth mindset could encourage innovative problem solving, produce more satisfying collaboration in our institutions, and help us authentically lead by practicing what we preach.

Helping Students Turn Challenges into Opportunities

In my work as a director of a student success center, I lead a small staff, mostly comprised of students. I work collaboratively with the other directors in the college, and I work side by side with other university administrators and staff, all of whom are interested in supporting student success.

We see our students facing financial, academic, personal and general life struggles that can interfere with their intended goals. When we work with them in our different roles, we hope that we guide them in ways for them to turn challenges into opportunities. We set up plans to connect to resources, and we encourage them to approach their problems with an openness to creative and sometimes nontraditional solutions. We ask them to be brave in the face of uncertainty, and we make them aware that learning something new is hard. All of the qualities that help students persist and persevere are rooted in the idea that we believe our students have the ability to adopt a growth mindset.

Our students may be set up with nimbler minds to do this, adapting and growing and are most definitely less jaded. However, the growth mindset, first introduced by Carol Dweck, a Stanford Psychology researcher and author of Mindset, is the key that unlocks the mindsets of everyone, no matter what age, ability, or position in life. Fixed mindset happens when we believe we have reached our capacity for growth in one area, while growth mindset happens when with intentional effort. We build greater capacity for growth. It literally is defined by the idea that anyone can learn new skills, learn, adapt and grow.

"A growth mindset should not just be a lesson to be taught to our students. It should be a way of being for all of us in our institutions of higher learning."

Building a Culture that Makes Room for Growth

When new ideas are first proposed in our institutions, and we immediately reject or resist those ideas or initiatives, we are also shutting down our ability to grow and think innovatively. When we fear how the institution or our supervisors may take advantage of our skill sets, effort and time without reward, it is a fixed mindset.

There is time to shape those ideas to benefit everyone, but only if we give it a chance to get off the ground. Those who are proposing new ideas should also give space for the shaping of the ideas and initiatives as a mutual growing opportunity. If those who are proposing and executing new initiatives believe that they do not have to participate in curiosity, listening and learning, then they have also adopted a fixed mindset and will have difficulty getting others on board.

Leaders can create ‘cultures of growth,’ as referenced in Mary C. Murphy’s book by the same name, by taking the time to really consider who should be ‘at the table’ and should partake in the design and building of the initiatives. By inviting participants with a diverse set of perspectives and knowledge to ask good questions that are intended to strengthen an initiative, not dismantle it, leaders set up a growth mindset framework for both the work and the organization.

Moving from Competition to Collective Learning

Growth mindset practice requires self-reflection and introspection, but it also faces outward to listen and gather input. As a practice of curiosity, it displays itself as open to any idea that may be presented. It decenters ‘me,’ and centers learning. When we do that, what it looks like on the ground is not comparing oneself or one’s unit to another, or in other words, competing.

It does not respond with an attitude of ‘what will I lose?’ Instead, it provides an opportunity for you to immerse yourself in something bigger than yourself and collaborative partnerships, whether it be for the purpose of capturing data to improve student outcomes, improving processes for students to access resources more easily, or providing new initiatives to support students holistically. A growth mindset should not just be a lesson to be taught to our students. It should be a way of being for all of us in our institutions of higher learning.