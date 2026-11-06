The Leading Technology with Purpose in K-12 Education

A featured contribution from Leadership Perspectives: a curated forum reserved for leaders nominated by our subscribers and vetted by the Education Technology Insights Advisory Board.

Phil Zaubi Purposeful Innovation Champion

Phil Zaubi is a technology leader with extensive experience aligning strategic business and academic goals with technology solutions across academic, support and operational environments. His expertise spans systems administration, project management and networking, with a focus on enhancing academic performance and operational efficiency.

Aligning Technology with Learning Outcomes

As technology has become an increasingly important academic tool, I have focused on supporting teachers through thoughtful, timely and relevant professional development. Acquiring technology is one thing, but integrating it effectively and appropriately into the school curriculum is crucial. Teachers need to understand both its benefits and pitfalls and recognize when it supports learning and when it does not.

This requires looking beyond the technology to the learning outcomes it should support. Technology should enhance the classroom rather than distract from learning. When it gets in the way, we take an outcome-based approach by first identifying what we want to achieve for teachers or students. If we cannot define a clear outcome, we then reconsider whether the technology is being used effectively.

Building Security into Technology Decisions

Balancing innovation with security is increasingly important as schools handle sensitive information while facing more cyberattacks. Security must be built into technology decisions from the outset, guiding how schools evaluate, select, implement and develop tools without compromising data protection.

My cybersecurity experience has reinforced the importance of a security-by-design approach, making security a core requirement from the outset of product development. I believe Edtech companies need to follow the same principle. We all need to do our part to evaluate the technology before adoption.

Leading Responsible AI Adoption

AI is changing the priorities and responsibilities of technology leaders in K-12 education, adding new demands around product evaluation, staff training and governance. A growing part of my job is to evaluate AI products and train faculty and staff to use them effectively.

“Acquiring technology is one thing, but integrating it effectively and appropriately into the school curriculum is crucial.”

The responsibility also extends beyond infrastructure and security to AI literacy. Faculty and staff need to understand responsible AI use, academic integrity, bias and data handling. Preventing shadow AI remains a challenge, making professional development essential to helping staff understand the school's AI policies, approved tools and expectations. This equips them to use AI responsibly and reduces reliance on unapproved alternatives.

Building Versatile Teams around Shared Goals

I have always worked with small technology teams, so I focus on hiring people who are versatile and willing to learn new skills. Team members should feel comfortable stepping outside their comfort zone, exploring ideas and collaborating across departments. This flexibility creates opportunities for both professional and personal growth for them.

For major initiatives, success depends on having the right people at the table and keeping them engaged throughout the process. Communication and collaboration cannot be limited to a single meeting, email or phone call. They must continue through completion. When everyone understands the shared goal and works toward it together, the team is better positioned to move the initiative forward.

Advice for Future Technology Professionals

My advice to emerging technology professionals in education is to develop breadth alongside technical depth. My computer science background gave me a strong technical foundation, but I also needed to understand education and the business side. That led me to pursue an MBA, earn certifications and continue investing in professional development. Effective technology leaders must be lifelong learners who can communicate across technical, business and educational perspectives.

Building relationships is equally important. Strong partnerships help professionals grow and develop a broader understanding of the organization.

Staying connected to the classroom is also essential. I currently teach an advanced computer science class and have taught for around eight years throughout my career. Being part of the classroom and students' lives has deepened my connection to the school community and helped shape my leadership skills.