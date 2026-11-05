Tools for Discovery: Expanding Possibilities in Education

A featured contribution from Leadership Perspectives: a curated forum reserved for leaders nominated by our subscribers and vetted by the Education Technology Insights Advisory Board.

Sarah Koik Experiential Learning Champion

Walk into a woodshop and you’ll find an assortment of tools, each opening different possibilities for exploration and creation. A saw, a lathe or a chisel expands what we can accomplish. Together with the materials, the maker and the ideas taking shape, these tools become part of a dynamic process of discovery.

I think about learning environments in much the same way.

Throughout my career in museums, universities, research institutions and school districts, I’ve worked with educators to create experiences that invite curiosity, experimentation and discovery. From hands-on science exhibits to immersive virtual environments, I’ve come to understand learning as an interconnected process shaped by the tools we use, the environments we encounter, the people we learn alongside and the questions we pursue.

My perspective builds on the pedagogical foundations of constructivist and inquiry-based learning, recognizing that we develop understanding through experience, investigation and reflection. What excites me most about educational innovation is how emerging technologies expand this interconnected landscape, opening new ways to explore ourselves, one another and the world around us.

An Expanding Landscape of Immersive Learning

Immersion takes many forms. It happens when a student becomes absorbed in an interactive, phenomenon-based exhibit, investigates an unfamiliar environment on a field trip or explores the intricate structures of a cell through virtual reality.

Consider a neighborhood walk. Students might begin by observing the trees, insects and changing conditions around them. With a digital microscope or augmented reality, they can investigate details otherwise invisible to the naked eye. Through an immersive virtual experience, they might explore the same ecosystem at a different scale, encounter its interconnected systems or investigate environmental changes across time.

This is where I see tremendous potential in immersive technologies. Virtual reality can place learners within environments that would otherwise be inaccessible, allowing them to interact with complex concepts, explore unfamiliar perspectives and investigate relationships that are difficult to visualize through conventional approaches.

Empowering Educators to Explore

When introducing new technologies to educators, we often begin with technical instruction. How does the equipment work? How do we set it up? What happens if something goes wrong? These are necessary considerations, but educator enablement offers an opportunity to begin with a more expansive question: What might this make possible for my students?

Educators bring expertise in their disciplines, knowledge of their students and an understanding of how learning unfolds. New tools offer opportunities to extend that expertise through different forms of exploration and engagement. I believe professional learning should reflect the same inquiry-based principles we hope to cultivate in classrooms. Educators need opportunities to experiment, ask questions, experience unfamiliar environments and discover connections to their own teaching practices. Confidence develops through participation and reflection, supported by accessible resources, adaptable curriculum and practical guidance.

Curiosity, Connection and Deeper Understanding

One of the most enduring lessons from my years in museum education is that curiosity creates powerful opportunities for learning. An unexpected observation, a compelling narrative or an unfamiliar perspective can invite learners to investigate something they might otherwise overlook. Immersive experiences can deepen this process by making abstract concepts tangible, allowing students to encounter unfamiliar environments and encouraging active participation in complex investigations. A question raised in a virtual environment can inspire a physical investigation. A discovery made through experimentation can transform how students interpret an immersive experience.

“The future of education is rich with possibility when we bring these tools, experiences, and perspectives together, empowering learners to ask bigger questions and develop deeper understandings.”

This relationship between experience, inquiry and reflection is central to meaningful learning. For me, the most exciting possibility is not simply what students experience in the moment, but how those experiences expand the questions they ask afterward.

Building Systems That Support Discovery

Having designed and led educational programs across dozens of school sites, I’ve learned that meaningful learning experiences depend on thoughtful systems as much as thoughtful content. Bringing innovative experiences into classrooms requires attention to curriculum, accessibility, infrastructure, educator development and the practical realities of different learning environments.

When challenges emerge, we need to investigate their underlying causes. The solution might involve professional learning, curriculum adaptation, technical improvements or changes to operational workflows. Strong programs establish feedback loops among educators, designers, researchers and organizational leaders, allowing learning experiences and the systems supporting them to evolve together. Scaling innovation means expanding access while preserving the richness, flexibility and opportunities for discovery that make these experiences meaningful.

Learning Across Disciplines

For professionals entering this field, I encourage exploring beyond traditional boundaries. Learn from artists, scientists, educators, designers and the communities they serve. Observe how people interact with the environments and tools we create, and remain open to the unexpected questions that emerge.

The future of education is rich with possibility when we bring these tools, experiences and perspectives together, empowering learners to ask bigger questions and develop deeper understandings.