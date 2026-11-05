A featured contribution from Leadership Perspectives: a curated forum reserved for leaders nominated by our subscribers and vetted by the Education Technology Insights Advisory Board.

Gwinnett County Public Schools Technology in Education: Not More Technology, But Better Use of Technology

Serena Sacks-Mandel Educational Technology Steward

A growing number of conversations about technology in education begin with a false choice: more technology or less technology. That framing measures progress by devices, applications, and screen time rather than by what students learn and what educators are empowered to do.

The question is not whether schools can add another tool. It is whether a tool improves instruction, expands access, strengthens feedback, protects students, and produces a benefit worth the time, attention, training, and cost it requires.

The better question is: How can we use technology— selectively, safely, and well—to deepen learning, support educators, prepare students for the future, and preserve the human relationships at the center of education?

Technology is not the goal. Learning is.

What the Research Tells Us

• Purpose matters more than presence. The Education Endowment Foundation concludes that technology itself is unlikely to improve learning. Impact depends on the pedagogy behind it—for example, improving the quality of practice, feedback, assessment, or explanation—and on a clear implementation plan with training and support.

• More access does not automatically produce better outcomes. UNESCO’s 2023 Global Education Monitoring Report finds that some technologies can generate small to moderate gains in some contexts, while robust, independent evidence of added value remains limited. Its central recommendation is to focus on learning outcomes rather than digital inputs.

• Use can help or hinder. OECD analysis of PISA data reports a negative relationship between leisure-oriented device use at school and academic performance. The lesson is not that every screen is harmful; it is that instructional purpose, duration, design, and classroom norms matter.

• Human interaction remains essential. UNESCO argues that digital tools should support education grounded in human interaction rather than attempt to replace it. Technology is most valuable when it extends the reach and effectiveness of teachers.

“Our responsibility is to make thoughtful decisions that balance opportunity with protection, innovation with accountability, and access with intentionality.”

• Equity requires more than a device. Connectivity and accessible tools can open doors for students with disabilities and learners who otherwise lack access, but hardware alone does not close opportunity gaps. Meaningful access also requires quality content, skilled educators, accessibility, support, and safeguards.

Taken together, guidance from the Education Endowment Foundation, UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring Report, and OECD analysis points to the same conclusion: the relevant measure is not how much technology a school has, but whether its use improves learning, advances equity, strengthens teaching, and manages risk.

As educational leaders, we should neither embrace every new tool that enters the market nor reject innovation because it feels unfamiliar. Our responsibility is to make thoughtful decisions that balance opportunity with protection, innovation with accountability, and access with intentionality.

That is why I believe schools should be guided by a simple principle: Closed by Default. Open with Intention.

In practical terms, that means students should not have unrestricted access to every platform, application, or digital experience available on the internet. Schools have a duty to create safe learning environments, whether those environments are physical or digital. Student data privacy, cybersecurity, content appropriateness, accessibility, and instructional value must all be considered before a tool is introduced into classrooms.

But "closed by default" should never mean "closed to innovation."

The reality is that technology is deeply embedded in the world our students will inherit. Artificial intelligence, automation, digital collaboration, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and data literacy are already transforming the workplace. Our graduates will not simply use these technologies. They will be expected to lead, manage, develop, evaluate, and innovate with them.

If schools fail to prepare students for that future, we are failing them.

The answer is not to eliminate technology. The answer is to use it intentionally.

When technology is thoughtfully selected, aligned to instructional goals, and supported by effective professional learning for educators, it can create extraordinary opportunities. Students can access personalized learning pathways, receive immediate feedback, collaborate across distances, engage in authentic problemsolving, and develop skills that extend far beyond memorization.

Technology can also help remove barriers. It can improve accessibility for students with disabilities, expand opportunities for multilingual learners, provide additional support for struggling students, and create new ways for learners to demonstrate understanding.

At its best, technology amplifies great teaching. It does not replace it.

The same principle applies to artificial intelligence.

AI generates understandable concern because it is evolving rapidly. Questions about privacy, accuracy, bias, academic integrity, and safety deserve serious attention. Those concerns are real, and educational leaders have an obligation to address them.

However, fear cannot become our strategy.

Students will graduate into an AI-enabled world. They need opportunities to learn how to use these tools safely, ethically, responsibly, and effectively. Just as previous generations learned to evaluate websites, conduct online research, and navigate digital communication, today's students must learn how to evaluate AI-generated information, recognize bias, verify accuracy, protect sensitive information, and use emerging technologies responsibly.

The future will belong to individuals who understand both the potential and limitations of these tools.

That is why educational systems should focus on safe, secure, accurate, ethical, transparent, and age-appropriate technology use. These are not competing priorities. They are complementary responsibilities.

Parents should be confident that schools are protecting their children. Teachers should have tools that help them teach more effectively, not add to their workload. Students should have opportunities to develop the knowledge and skills they will need long after graduation. And communities should know that technology decisions are being made thoughtfully, transparently, and with student success at the center.

Technology should never be adopted simply because it is new, popular, or available. Every decision should be grounded in a clear purpose and a measurable benefit for students and educators. Technology cannot replace the human relationships at the heart of teaching and learning, but it can strengthen them. When used intentionally, it can help students think critically, create confidently, collaborate meaningfully, and prepare for a future that will demand adaptability, digital fluency, and lifelong learning.