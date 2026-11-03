The SACI Approach

A featured contribution from Leadership Perspectives: a curated forum reserved for leaders nominated by our subscribers and vetted by the Education Technology Insights Advisory Board.

Tolgay Kizilelma Institutional Technology Modernizer

Higher education depends on information and technology for teaching, research, student services, finance, human resources and campus operations. Yet years of departmental purchasing and incremental system upgrades can leave institutions with overlapping applications, inconsistent data, fragmented processes and rising costs.

Emerging technologies from cloud services and advanced analytics to AI offers new possibilities while adding complexity, security concerns and dependence on external providers.

The challenge is no longer simply acquiring or implementing technology. It is ensuring that existing and future technology investments deliver measurable value to students, faculty, staff, institutional leadership and the broader community.

Standardization, Automation, Consolidation and Integration (SACI) approach offers a practical lens for improving the institutional value of information, technology and the processes they enable.

Rather than treating technology as a collection of independent departmental solutions, SACI encourages institutions to manage information, systems, infrastructure and supporting processes as interconnected institutional assets.

Standardization: A Reliable Foundation

Standardization establishes common technology architectures, data definitions, security requirements, service practices and appropriate business workflows. Shared identity and access standards, consistent data governance and common collaboration tools can reduce support burdens and improve institutional reporting. They also make it easier to introduce new services without rebuilding controls in every department. It also creates a foundation for scalable automation, reliable analytics and responsible AI adoption. Standardization should allow justified exceptions for specialized teaching and research needs—not impose uniformity at the expense of academic mission.

Automation: Better Services, Less Friction

Automation reduces repetitive work and delays through digital workflows, self-service tools and coordinated systems. Institutions can streamline student onboarding, account provisioning, procurement approvals, help desk requests and financial transactions. Analytics and AI may enhance selected activities, such as service triage or identifying students who may need support. However, automated decisions affecting students or employees require transparency, appropriate human oversight and safeguards against errors and bias. The objective is not simply reducing costs or replacing human effort. It is allowing faculty and staff to spend less time on routine activities and more time supporting students, teaching, research and institutional priorities.

Consolidation: Simplifying the Technology Portfolio

Consolidation evaluates redundant applications, infrastructure, licenses and vendor contracts. Multiple departmental CRMs, reporting tools and cloud subscriptions may deliver similar functions while increasing cost and security exposure. Rationalizing these investments can improve purchasing leverage, supportability and institutional visibility. But consolidation also introduces trade-offs: concentrating services with one vendor can increase outage exposure, switching costs and vendor lock-in. Consolidation does not necessarily mean centralizing every technology decision. Institutions must preserve specialized academic and research capabilities where they provide distinct value. Decisions should consider business continuity, contractual exit rights, data portability and specialized academic requirements.

Integration: Connecting the Institution

Integration links information and services across organizational boundaries. Student information, learning management, financial aid, HR, finance and research systems should exchange trustworthy data through well-governed interfaces and interoperable standards. This reduces duplicate entry and enables more coherent student and employee experiences. Integration also supports timely analytics and informed leadership decisions. It must be designed with privacy, access controls, data quality and resilience in mind; connecting systems without those safeguards can spread errors and risk.

Where SACI Creates Value

Across admissions, enrollment, advising, teaching and learning, faculty affairs, research administration, libraries, finance, HR, procurement, IT, cybersecurity, facilities, institutional research, advancement, marketing, career services and continuing education, SACI helps leaders identify opportunities that individual departments may overlook.

“Standardization, Automation, Consolidation and Integration (SACI) approach offers a practical lens for improving the institutional value of information, technology and the processes they enable.”

In academic operations, it supports teaching technologies, curriculum management, faculty services, digital libraries and research administration.

In student-facing services, it improves recruitment, admissions, enrollment, financial aid, advising, career services and alumni engagement.

In administrative operations, it strengthens finance, human resources, procurement, facilities, marketing and institutional reporting.

For IT and cybersecurity, SACI enables consistent architectures, integrated security controls, simplified infrastructure, improved data governance and more effective service delivery.

These functions should not be viewed as isolated technology environments. They are interconnected components of the institutional ecosystem.

Managing Change and Third-Party Dependence

Modern institutions rely heavily on cloud platforms, software providers, managed services and technology partners. SACI can clarify which services should be shared, which data must remain portable, how providers connect and where redundant dependencies create cost or risk. It also provides a disciplined way to evaluate emerging technology without chasing every trend. Vendor due diligence, cybersecurity, privacy, service-level commitments, accessibility and contingency planning should be built into procurement and ongoing oversight.

Leadership and Measurable Outcomes

SACI is an institutional transformation approach, not an IT-only project. Executives set priorities; academic and administrative leaders own service outcomes; and CIOs, CISOs and technology teams guide architecture, delivery, security and integration. Institutions should begin with an inventory of systems and dependencies, assess pain points, prioritize improvements and track results. Measures might include student satisfaction, processing time, system reliability, technology spending, faculty productivity, data quality and risk reduction.

Conclusion

SACI shifts attention from isolated technology deployments to coordinated institutional value creation. Applied thoughtfully, its four elements help colleges and universities simplify complexity, manage technological change, reduce unnecessary dependence, optimize investments and deliver more reliable, accessible and sustainable services. The goal is not more technology; it is better outcomes through technology that works together.

Ultimately, the measure of technology success in higher education is not the number of systems deployed or innovations adopted, but how effectively those investments improve educational outcomes, institutional performance and the experiences of the people and communities they serve.

The SACI approach, however, can easily be applied to any industry, where IT is the foundation of the business.